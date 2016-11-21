Donald Trump’s wife postpones move to White House

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania and 10-year-old son Barron won’t move to White House immediately after presidential inauguration.

Report informs, referring to CNN, Donald Trump told reporters himself.

They will move after Trump’s son finishes out the year in Upper East Side private school in New York.

Notably, Trump family lives in penthouse in Trump Tower in New York. Melania and Barron will be guarded by Secret Service agents, and the kid will go to school with armored vehicle.

Notably, inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice-president Mike Pens will be held on January 20, 2017.