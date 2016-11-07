 Top
    Donald Trump banned from using Twitter

    13 mln users follow the presidential candidate

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been banned from using Twitter.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, campaign aides have blocked any further use of the Twitter account by Trump.

    The information declares that D.Trump doesn't control his account. The campaign aides make information and send to the media. 13 mln users follow presidential candidate.

    Donald Trump has made a habit of sending out controversial tweets against his political rival, therefore, he's no longer allowed to use the social media platform.

    US presidential election will be held on November 8. Trump's main rival is the Democratic Party candidate, former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. 

