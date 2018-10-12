Dina Powell withdraws from consideration for US envoy to UN

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Goldman Sachs executive Dina Powell has withdrawn from consideration to succeed Nikki Haley as the US ambassador to the United Nations.

Report informs that the due information was provided by a source familiar with the matter and quoted by Reuters.

Powell told President Donald Trump by phone that she was honored to be considered but planned to stay at Goldman Sachs.

Previously, the United States Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Haley has resigned. The most likely candidate for her place, according to the American media, was Dina Habib-Powell.