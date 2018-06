Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Last year, 109 UN representative in foreign countries were killed, 110 were injured and 68 were kidnapped."

Report informs citing the Anadolu agency, Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations Jan Eliasson said at meeting on the occasion of "World Humanitarian Day".

According to her, many of these incidents took place in Afghanistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.