Deputy of Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine: Nobody should turn blind eyes on Jerusalem issue

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ “Both Arabs and other Muslims, should not turn blind eyes on the problem related with Jerusalem.”

Report informs the deputy of the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine Khalil Muhammad Avallah said addressing the international conference in Baku - "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue".

He said that Jerusalem issue is the main problem of all civilization and Muslims in the Islamic world: “Muslim community should make pressure on US. For that we support, peace, law and truth. Nobody has right to infringe the rights of others.”