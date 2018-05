© Ria.ru

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ The worst-ever outbreak of dengue fever has killed nearly 300 people in Sri Lanka.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society said.

Earlier it was reported that since the beginning of the year more than 68 000 cases were recorded, 205 of which resulted in death.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease (Aedes aegypti). Symptoms are high fever, nausea, rash, headache and lumbar pain.