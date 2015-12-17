Defense Secretary used personal email account for government business

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Secretary Ashton Carter used a personal email account during his first few months at the Pentagon, according to reports.

Carter used the account for nearly four months after he was appointed as head of the Department of Defense in February, despite agency rules that bar employees from conducting official business on personal accounts, Report informs, The New York Times writes.

"After reviewing his email practices earlier this year, the secretary believes that his previous, occasional use of personal email for work-related business, even for routine administrative issues and backed up to his official account, was a mistake", Carter spokesman Peter Cook told The Times.

It was unclear how many work-related emails were sent or received using the account.