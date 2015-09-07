Death toll of flooding in India reaches 40

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ With the death of 7 more persons the toll in the Assam floods today increased to 40 even as the number of affected people rose to 16.5 lakh in 21 districts.

One person each died in Darrang, Dibrugarh, Morigaon and Nalbari district taking the total in the second wave of floods in the state to 37, Report informs referring to foreign media, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) release said on Sunday.

ASDMA said over 2100 villages in 21 districts were submerged in the deluge that destroyed standing crops in 1.8 lakh hectare agriculture land.

The affected districts are Dhemaji, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Kamrup.