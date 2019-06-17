Death toll in Nigeria terrorist attacks climbs to 30 - UPDATED

© AP https://report.az/storage/news/966f9e2e32608ccdb0445a25e70eee57/41d4d826-08f2-419c-8d91-6be529ab7bd1_292.jpg

The number of victims in the triple terrorist attack in the north-east of Nigeria has reached 30, and more than 40 people are injured, Report informs referring to France Press.

"Currently, we have 30 dead and more than 40 wounded," said Usman Kachalla, a representative of the local rescue service.

The attacks occurred in the village of Mahdarari near the medical center and the TV broadcasting room, where a football match was shown at the time of the explosion.

At least 17 people died and about 30 were injured as a result of three explosions committed by suicide bombers in the north-east of Nigeria, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Local media, citing the authorities, report that suicide bombers blew themselves up near a medical center in the village of Mahdarari.

Military sources in turn report that the third suicide bomber was a woman — her explosive device did not work and she was detained. According to the website, 20 people became victims of two explosions.