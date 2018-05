© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll of a double terrorist attack against Shiites visiting pilgrimages in Damascus rose to 74.

Report informs citing radio Al-Manar, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.

Most of the dead were Iraqi Shiites, which were going to visit the cemetery near the Old City of Damascus.

None of the terrorist groups claimed responsibility for the attack. Al-Manar reports, the attacks committed by two suicide bombers.