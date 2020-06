The death toll in the oil tanker explosion in east China's Zhejiang Province has risen to 20, Report says.

About 166 injured people are undergoing treatment in hospitals, the publicity department of the city, including 24 in a critical situation.

Earlier, 19 people were reported dead. By now, the authorities said, a large-scale search and rescue operation at the scene of the accident is almost complete. Emergency services continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the explosion.