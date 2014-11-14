Davutoğlu: the world just watches ongoing violence in Aleppo

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoğlu assessed developments in Syria before his departure for Australia to attend a G-20 summit.

Pointing out the possibility of Assad forces besieging Aleppo and killing people, Davutoğlu said that they are worried about Aleppo and react to the world for just watching this violence.

Davutoğlu reacted to international circles not taking the same interest taken in Kobani that is subjected to ISIL attacks, in massacres carried out by Assad regime, informs Report citing TRT.

“Although there is disaster in Aleppo and if serious reaction is still not shown against the Syrian regime, this should be discussed.

We will take up these matters with our counterparts at the G-20 summit and call on everyone to take necessary steps to put an end to this tragedy” Davutoğlu said.