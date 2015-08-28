 Top
    Date of early elections in Greece announced

    Formation of the new Cabinet and holding a ceremony of taking the oath expected today

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Early parliamentary elections will be held in Greece on September 20.

    Report informs referring to the foreign media, it was said in Presidential Administration in Greece.

    According to the information the official announcement of the date of early elections,the formation of the Cabinet of Ministers and holding the ceremony of taking the oath are expected on August 28.

    Duties of Prime Minister temporarily assigned to Vasiliki Tan-Christofel.She will be the first woman to lead the government in country's history. Vasiliki Tan-Hrestofelu is the chairman of the Supreme Court of Greece.She was commissioned to establish a temporary government.

    On August 20, former Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras announced his resignation and resignation of his government.

