Damascus delegation threatens to leave Geneva if no talks in 24 hours

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation of Damascus authorities will leave Geneva if the talks on the Syrian reconciliation do not start in 24 hours, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Saturday, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

"We will not repeat the same thing that happened in Geneva last time. We are going to wait for 24 hours only," the minister said.

He confirmed that UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura plans to meet first with the Damascus delegation in Geneva.

Damascus delegation headed by Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari is expected to arrive in Geneva on Sunday.

A new round of the Syria peace talks in Geneva will be held between March 14 and 24.