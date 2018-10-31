Daily Mirror: Elizabeth II plans to abdicate the throne

© РИА "Новости" https://report.az/storage/news/35eff0b5aaa2688a2b3c96e555ddcc92/0b7e72f9-9a08-4559-985b-5c1d2354ed24_292.jpg

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain is preparing her son Prince Charles to take over in just three years, Report informs citing Daily Mirror.

According to the article, Prince Charles may take over in three years.

If Her Majesty reaches the age of 95, she plans to make her heir Prince Regent, which means he will be king in every sense except name.

This means she is technically still fulfilling her oath to serve her people until her death, while making sure the country has a monarch who is still able to carry out duties, the article in Daily Mirror reads.