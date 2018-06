Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro has died aged 90.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, his brother Raul Castro has informed.

Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz (Fidel Castro) ruled Cuba as a one-party state for almost half a century before handing over the powers to Raul Castro in 2008.

His supporters praised him as a man who had given Cuba back to the people.

He was a Cuba's leader during 1959-2008.