Cuba and USA restore direct postal service

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Cuba and the United States will restore direct postal service, with the first postal flight taking place tomorrow. The service will allow mail and parcels to be sent in both directions. There will also be a courier and express parcel service, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Due to nearly five decades without a direct postal service, technical, operational and safety details must be reviewed. The service will be restored by first undertaking a pilot service, which will become permanent in the future.

According to Correos de Cuba, mail will be sent through postal offices in both countries.