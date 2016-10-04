Countries receiving most refugees in the world unveiled - LIST

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Refugees live under bad conditions in the world.

Report informs, Amnesty International report says.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, a list of 10 countries, receiving refugees, published in the organization's paper:

1. Jordan - over 2.7 million people (28% of the population);

2. Turkey - over 2.5 million people (3% of the population);

3. Pakistan - about 1.6 million people (less than 1% of the population);

4. Lebanon - about 1.5 million people (33% of the population);

5. Iran - 979 400 people (over 1% of the population);

6. Ethiopia - 736 100 people (less than 1% of the population);

7. Kenya - 553 900 people (over 1% of the population);

8. Uganda - 477 200 people (over 1% of the population);

9. Democratic Republic of Congo - 383 100 people (over 0.5% of the population);

10. Chad - 369 500 people (about 3% of the population).

According to the information, the governments of Germany and Canada have hosted more refugees compared to other wealthy countries. Australia and UK were criticized for receiving 8000 Syrian refugees since 2011. Also, Australia granted refugee status to total of 58 000 people.