The death toll from the new coronavirus in China's Hubei province has reached 39, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

Nearly 900 were reportedly infected in China. Twenty-six patients died, including 24 in Wuhan and two beyond.

Thus, the overall death toll has reached 41 people.

According to the information, all those who died were residents of the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province. 729 people across the area have been infected with the deadly coronavirus.