Conservative Party of Great Britain proceeds to elect a new leader

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ British MPs from the Conservative Party began the process of electing a new leader, who will be the Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Report informs referring to the BBC, a vote of 330 deputies of the party is given a full working day - from 11:00 to 18:00 (21:00 Baku time).

During the election, each round eliminates the candidate who receives the least number of votes. The final selection is made the leader has the rank and file members of the party - the two candidates, who received the most support of members of Parliament.

Of the five candidates so far, the most popular is interior minister Theresa May.

On June 24, Prime Minister David Cameron has announced his intention to resign in October after the majority of participants in the referendum voted for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU on June 23.