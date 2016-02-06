Colombia confirms first three deaths of patients infected with Zika virus

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Colombia has confirmed the first three deaths of patients infected with the Zika virus who had contracted a seemingly related disease that attacks the nervous system and causes paralysis.

Report informs, Alejandro Gaviria, the health minister told the Guardian, another two deaths caused by the disease – known as Guillain-Barré syndrome – were still unconfirmed to be Zika-related.

Health officials in the country’s second city, Medellín, reported on Thursday that a man and a woman admitted from other areas died in the past week after presenting symptoms of Guillain-Barré, which include muscle weakness and paralysis. Another man died in late November. All three tested positive for the Zika virus.

Gaviria said Colombia has registered about 100 cases of GBS that are believed to be related to the Zika virus. Overall, Colombia has recorded more than 20,500 confirmed cases of Zika infection.