CNN: Trump eyes deal with Putin on US pullout from Syria

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump hopes to clinch a deal with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that will allow US military withdrawal from Syria. Report informs citing the CNN.

Sources told the CNN broadcaster Trump believed he could reach an agreement with Putin to create an exclusion zone in Syria’s southwest that would allow US troops to "get out ASAP."

The two leaders plan to hold a summit in Finland’s Helsinki on July 16 to discuss US-Russia relationship and pressing international issues, including Syria and Ukraine.