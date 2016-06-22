Hillary Clinton: Trump would 'bankrupt America'

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump would send the American economy back into recession and cost millions of Americans their jobs.

Report informs citing the BBC, Hillary Clinton declared during her first major economy-focused speech of the general election.

Speaking in a critical swing state that has struggled with the decline of American manufacturing, Clinton seemed to aim her message at the economically anxious, arguing that Trump is a false prophet who will leave America hurting, just like he has done for countless of people during his business career.

"We cannot let him bankrupt America like we are one of his failed casinos," Clinton said.

"Those promises you're hearing from him at his campaign rallies? Those are the same promises he made to his customers at Trump University. And now they're suing him for fraud. The same people he's trying to get to vote for him are people he's been exploiting for years."

Trump's tax plan, Clinton claimed, would cut rates on hedge fund managers and give more to the 120,000 richest American families than to 120 million working families. "I did have to look twice, because I didn't believe it," she said of the statistic.