    Clinton intends change Washington's status

    According to her, she would actively promote change in Washington's status

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton called for making the nation’s capital the country’s  51st state on Wednesday, promising to be a “vocal champion” for D.C. statehood.

    Report informs, in an opinion piece in the Washington Informer,Clinton promises that, "as president, I will be a vocal champion for D.C. statehood."

    "Washington, DC is home to 700 thousand Americans. It's more than the population of some states. Washingtonians serve in the army, in the jury, pay taxes like everyone else, however, they do not have the right to vote in Congress", writes Clinton.

