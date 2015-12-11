Climate talks go into overtime, deal expected Saturday

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sleep-starved envoys tasked with saving mankind from catastrophic climate change aim to wrap up a historic Paris accord on Saturday after battling through a second all-night session of UN talks, Report informs referring to Euronews, the French hosts said.

Eleven days of bruising international diplomacy in the French capital appeared to finally open the door to an elusive deal, now expected to be delivered one day after the original Friday evening deadline.

"It will be presented Saturday morning for adoption midday," said a source at the French presidency of the climate talks, an annual gathering that frequently misses deadlines by days.

"Things are moving in the right direction," said Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who is presiding over the talks.

Releasing a fresh draft of the pact on Thursday night that showed progress on some key issues, an increasingly confident Fabius had said a deal was "extremely close".