Clashes erupt as Spanish Cabinet holds meeting in Barcelona

Baku. 21 Dec. REPORT.AZ / Participants of the protest in Barcelona, where Spain's Cabinet is holding a meeting at present, have began to build barricades on one of the streets and throw stones at the police. Four people were detained, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Radicals overturned the garbage containers and iron barriers, pulled out a traffic light.

Thousands of pro-independence protesters angry about Spain's Cabinet holding a meeting in Catalonia blocked roads across the region Friday and clashed with anti-riot police in its capital.

According to local law enforcement agencies, three people were detained. Earlier one more person was detained – flammable substances (hydrochloric acid) and other subjects were seized from him, which can be used to prepare "Molotov cocktail".

The police have already used rubber batons after the protesters tried to overcome the police cordon.

Several people attacked a reporter and cameraman during the shooting of the protest. They punched a journalist in the face.

8 thousand representatives of the Catalan law enforcement forces Mossos d'esquadra were involved , as well as additional forces of the Civil guard and the National police were sent to ensure order.