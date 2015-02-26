Chinese population reaches 1,36782 billion

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Population of the most populous country in the world - China - in 2014 increased by 7 million and amounted to 1.36782 billion people. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it is stated in a statistical communiqué on socio-economic development of China in 2014.

According to statistics, 54.77% of the population lives in urban areas, 45.23% - in rural areas.

in the late 1970s, China has initiated one-child policy, official program in 1970 to control population growth, allowing families in cities have only one child, and in the villages - two if the first child - a girl.

Last year, the government relaxed the policy to solve the problems. Now families where at least one of the spouses - the only child in a family then it is allowed to have a second child.By the end of 2014, about one million families have applied for the second child.

The head of the China Association of the population Zhai Chzhenvu notes that in 2015 the number of births will increase.According to experts, the government will continue the policy of weakening the family planning, and the baby-boom in China may last from 5 to 8 years.