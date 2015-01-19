Chinese border guards kill two uighurs

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese border guards shot dead two uighurs. Report informs referring to BBC, the officials stated that they were shot while trying to illegally cross into Vietnam.

The authorities reported that Uighurs attacked to border guards with a knife. One of them escaped from the scene.

Beijing authority relate the crossing of Uighurs to South-East Asian countries with strengthening of the conflict between Muslims and Khanlar, majority (Chinese) nation of the country.

Chinese authorities are afraid that they will join the groups operating under the name of Islam. However, Uighurs say that they try to escape from Beijing government's repressions.