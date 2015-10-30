Chinese Admiral: US may incite war in South China Sea

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ China's Naval Commander Wu Shengli warned his US counterpart, Admiral John Richardson, that the US is likely to start a war through its actions in the South China Sea, Report informs referring to Reuters.

"If the United States continues with these kinds of dangerous, provocative acts, there could well be a seriously pressing situation between frontline forces from both sides on the sea and in the air, or even a minor incident that sparks war," Wu stated.

The US recently announced that it would move destroyers into the South China Sea in order to challenge China's alleged encroachment through artificial islands.