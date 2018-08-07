China will execute man who hit crowd of students deliberately

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ / Supreme People's Court of China issued a warrant on Tuesday to enforce the death sentence against a man who deliberately hit crowd of schoolchildren two years ago.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the statement on the website of the People's Court of Nanyang city, reported.

The incident occurred on December 29, 2016 in Nanyang city in Henan province. The defendant MA Gaochao drove a car at high speed into the school grounds and hit crowd of students, injuring six. After that the man left the school territory and brought down one more group of school students who crossed the road. As a result, one student was killed and another 11 injured.

The court made a decision that the man deliberately hit a group of people on personal revenge, sentenced him to capital punishment and deprived him of all political rights for life.