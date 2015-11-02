China unveils new plane to be rival for Boeing and Airbus

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ China unveiled its first big passenger plane on Monday as it seeks to develop its aviation sector and challenge foreign industry giants, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

The narrow-body C919, which seats 168, is China’s answer to the Boeing 737 and the Airbus A320 — planes that together make up more than half of the aircraft in service.

It has been under production at a facility in commercial hub Shanghai for over a year under the guidance of Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC).

For China, the plane represents years of efforts in a state-mandated drive to reduce dependence on European consortium Airbus and Boeing of the United States, and even compete against them.

“The roll out of the first C919 aircraft marks a significant milestone in the development of China’s first indigenous aircraft,” COMAC chairman Jin Zhuanglong told an audience of government and industry officials.

Presentation of COMAC was attended by about four thousand Chinese government officials and other guests.

The company already has orders for 517 of its C919s.