    China's police held suspects in collapse at power plant construction site

    The board chairman of Yineng Tower Engineering Co. Ltd is among the detainees

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese police detained on Monday nine suspects allegedly responsible for the deadly collapse of a cooling tower at a coal-fired power plant construction site in China’s Jiangxi province.

    Report informs referring to the Xinhua news agency, collapse which has left 74 people dead, occurred in the city of Fengcheng on November 24. 

    The board chairman of Yineng Tower Engineering Co. Ltd and the chief engineering officer of the object are among the detainees.

