China imposes sanctions on several US NGOs

China has imposed sanctions on a number of US non-governmental organizations, including Human Rights Watch, in response to the adoption of the Hong Kong law, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at the briefing, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"The United States has recently passed the Law on the Protection of Human Rights and Democracy in Hong Kong, ignoring the protest of China. This has become a serious violation of international law and basic norms of international relations, as well as interference in China's internal affairs. Beijing expressed its strong protest in this regard. In response, China decided to impose sanctions on a number of US non-governmental organizations, including NDI, HRW and Freedom House," the diplomat said.

Earlier, negotiations were suspended on reaching a US-China trade agreement in connection with the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.