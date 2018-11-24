 Top
    China factory blast kills two, injures 57

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were killed and 57 others injured in an explosion at a machinery plant in the northern Chinese province of Jilin, Report informs citing foreign media.

    At least 41 houses were damaged in the blast and a subsequent fire which began shortly before midnight on Friday, it said.

    Measures are taken to eliminate the consequences of the explosion.

