China coronavirus: ECMO technology adds a path for treating pneumonia

A patient suffering from pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus is expected to recover. He received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support, a local hospital said Wednesday.

Report informs that the male patient surnamed Hu, 53, was in critical condition after being transferred to Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University on Jan. 17, where he was given ECMO support, according to the hospital.

ECMO works as an artificial lung that can "replace" the patients' lungs, which have been severely damaged by the virus, allowing them to rest and receive treatment, said Xia Jian, deputy head of the hospital's emergency department.

As the lungs gradually recover and resume normal functions, the ECMO support will not be needed, Xia added.

The patient was no longer in critical condition Tuesday with improved lung function and is expected to recover and leave the hospital this week, according to the hospital.

"ECMO technology adds a path to treating pneumonia patients with the novel coronavirus. However, its application is relatively narrow as it is only used on patients in critical condition," Xia said.