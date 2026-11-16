Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    China confirms Xi-Trump-Putin trilateral meeting

    Other countries
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 08:48
    China confirms Xi-Trump-Putin trilateral meeting

    Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen.

    According to Report, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the meeting.

    "On November 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen," the ministry said in a statement.

    The ministry specified that the meeting will take place in a trilateral format.

    Beijing had not previously officially confirmed such a meeting.

    According to Reuters, citing sources, China opposes discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict during the meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping.

    Trilateral meeting Xi Jinping Donald Trump Vladimir Putin APEC
    Çin Si Cinpin, Tramp və Putinin görüşünü təsdiqləyib
    Китай подтвердил встречу Си Цзиньпина, Трампа и Путина 19 ноября
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