Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ China and Japan hold first negotiations for 4 years at the level of representatives of the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs.Report informs citing the BBC, negotiations were suspended in 2011 due to the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, which are called Diaoyu in China.

In addition, Peking displeased with the fact that, Tokyo is not ready to apologize for its aggression against China during the Second World War.

Both sides emphasized that sincere dialogue needed in order to maintain peaceful relations.