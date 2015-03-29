 Top
    Close photo mode

    Chile flood: number of victims in northern up to 12

    Chilean President doesn't not exclude the increasing of this number

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people died in flood in the north of Chile reached 12 people, 20 more appear missing. Report informs citing Tass, this was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Chile Rodrigo Penyaililo.

    According to him, almost 5,000 people were affected by the flood. Heavy rains continued for a week, led to the flooding of rivers and settlements in the administrative regions of Antofagasta, Atacama and Coquimbo. The unprecedented amount of precipitation fell in the driest desert of the world - Atacama.

    After the next meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, President of Chile Michelle Bachelet promised to provide comprehensive assistance to flood victims. The head of state does not exclude that the number of affected people may increase.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi