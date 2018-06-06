 Top
    Chairman of UN General Assembly 73rd session announces priorities

    In the history of the UN María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés will be fourth woman in this post

    Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, UN María Fernanda Espinosa has been elected Chairman of the next 73rd session of the UN General Assembly. Report informs citing the press service of the UN, in the history of the UN, she will be the fourth woman in this post.

    Speaking about her priorities, the new President of the UN General Assembly promised to achieve the goals of sustainable development. She expressed her willingness to support the Secretary-General's efforts to reform the organization.

