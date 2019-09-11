Cargo plane crashes near Toledo, Ohio airport - VIDEO

Cargo plane hauling auto parts on board crashed just outside of Toledo Express Airport in US state of Ohio, Report informs citing the Ohio.

According to local media, the incident occurred around around 3 a.m (11.00 Baku time). Two people were on board when the plane crashed. There is no information on their condition.

Following the crash, the plane completely caught fire, which was later extinguished by the firefighters.

According to airport security, before the crash, they did not receive a distress signal from the crew of the aircraft.