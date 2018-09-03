Candidate for deputy killed in Kabul

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Candidate for a deputy seat in the Parliament of Afghanistan Anwar Niazi was killed yesterday evening in a suicide attack in Kabul, Report informs citing Interfax.

The car controlled by Niazi was blown up by a magnetic bomb, injuring three people who were accompanying the politician, the statement said.

None of the anti-government groups operating in the country has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Notably, parliamentary elections in Afghanistan are scheduled for October 20.