    Candidate for deputy killed in Kabul

    Parliamentary elections in Afghanistan scheduled for October 20

    Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Candidate for a deputy seat in the Parliament of Afghanistan Anwar Niazi was killed yesterday evening in a suicide attack in Kabul, Report informs citing Interfax.

    The car controlled by Niazi was blown up by a magnetic bomb, injuring three people who were accompanying the politician, the statement said.

    None of the anti-government groups operating in the country has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Notably, parliamentary elections in Afghanistan are scheduled for October 20.

