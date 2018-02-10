Canadian Prime Minister’s motorcade involved in multiple injury crash in California

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's motorcade was involved in a crash that left a number of people injured Friday night in Simi Valley, California. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The accident happened just after the motorcade left the Ronald Reagan presidential library where Trudeau had given an address touting the benefits of the North American Free Trade deal.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that one of their officers was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Local broadcaster KABC reported that two other people, a woman and her son who were in an SUV that was hit after turning left in front of the motorcade, were also taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital with undetermined injuries.