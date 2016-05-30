Cabinet of Israel unanimously approves appointment of Avigdor Lieberman as Defense Minister

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The cabinet unanimously approved Avigdor Lieberman's appointment as defense minister, as part of a deal between Yisrael Beiteinu and the Likud to expand the governing coalition.

Report informs the approval comes after a week-long conflict between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister Naftali Bennett, who threatened to veto Lieberman's appointment if his demands for reform of the security cabinet were not addressed.

A proposal on security cabinet reform by Health Minister Yaakov Litzman was accepted by both Netanyahu and Bennett late Sunday night, effectively ending the crisis and paving the way for paving the way the cabinet's approval of Lieberman as defense minister.

"Starting tomorrow morning, the security cabinet in Israel will no longer be without an officer to brief the minister," Education Minister Naftali Bennett said after the crisis was resolved. "It was possible to reach an agreement a week ago, but it’s good that it happened now."

In addition to the appointment of Lieberman, Sofa Landver (Yisrael Beiteinu) took the post of immigrant absorption minister and Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) was appointed minister without portfolio in the Prime Minister's Office.

The ministerial appointments will go before the Knesset for final approval Monday afternoon.