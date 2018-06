© WABC

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ A bus carrying high school students struck a highway overpass on Long Island in New York on Sunday, injuring more than 40 people, local police said.

Report informs citing the ABC News.

The charter bus was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview on Sunday evening when it slammed into the overpass.

The top of the bus was sheared off by the impact of the crash.

42 people out of 44 on bus were injured.