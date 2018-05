Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 15 people were killed, 27 injured in Nepal bus accident.

Report informs citing the Russian RIA Novosti, the accident occurred in Dhankuta region.

The bus swerved off road and fell into abyss of approximately 100 meters. According to preliminary information, the reason was failure of the brake system.

One the deceased has been identified as former State Minister for Finance during 2011-2013, Hari Raj Khewa.