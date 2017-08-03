Bus collides with truck in Mexico, 11 people killed, 15 injured - VIDEO

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ A bus with passengers collided with a truck and fell into a ravine in Mexico. As a result, 11 people killed, 15 injured.

Report informs citing the foreign media, incident took place this morning in one of the states of Mexico, Tamaulipas.

According to preliminary information, a bus with 25 passengers followed in Mexico City. According to one version, the cargo that fell from the truck trailer caused collision. After the accident, a bus with passengers fell into a ravine. The depth of the gorge is about 100 m.