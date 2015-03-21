Bulgarian president will not attend Victory Parade in Moscow

Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian President Rosen Plevleniev will not participate in Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the victory over fascism.

Report referring to the Bulgarian media, according to the press service of the president of the country, the Russian handed the invitation, but R.Plevneliev did not accept it.

To date, US President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Presidentof theEuropean Council Donald Tusk, the presidents of Poland and Slovenia, President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili refused to come to the parade in Moscow on May 9.

According to statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, about 26 world leaders have confirmed their participation in the celebration of Victory Day, including the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.