    Bulgaria’s parliament bans full-face Islamic veil in public

    Infringements carry fines of 200 leva (USD 114), rising to 1,500 leva for repeated offences

    Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgaria’s parliament approved on Friday legislation outlawing face-covering Islamic veils in public, joining a small number of EU countries as debate rages across Europe about religious freedoms. Report informs citing the Bulgarian media.

    The law “bans wearing in public clothing that partially or completely covers the face”, referring to the burqa or the more common niqab.

    Infringements carry fines of 200 leva (USD 114), rising to 1,500 leva for repeated offences. 

