Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Western sanctions against Russia may be tightened or lifted. This was stated by the British Prime Minister David Cameron, Report informs citing Reuters.

"If Russia takes a constructive position in relation to the freedom and independence of Ukraine, we will consider lifting sanctions, if Russia continues to escalate the situation, we will tighten sanctions. It's simple", said Cameron.

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister expressed the hope that Russia would allow Ukraine to "develop as an independent and free country, which is free to choose".