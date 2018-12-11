British PM to start tour to EU countries after abolition of voting on Brexit in Parliament

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ / Today British Prime Minister Theresa May will start a tour to European capitals to try to discuss the possibility of easing the terms of the agreement on the terms of the UK exit from the EU, Report informs citing Interfax.

As noted by the British media, the Prime Minister would like to obtain assurances from the European partners that the previously agreed "insurance" scheme on the Irish border, which actually makes it impossible for Northern Ireland to leave the customs union with the EU, is temporary.

As part of the tour, May intends to meet with the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, and possibly with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Notably, Tusk appointed an emergency meeting of heads of state and government of the EU member States, which will discuss the issue of Brexit and the issue of "facilitating the ratification process by the British side."

Yesterday, British Prime Minister Theresa May decided to postpone voting on Brexit agreement to a later date than scheduled for December 10 .